1/2 cup chopped onion
1/4 cup butter, cubed
1 cup all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 can (10-½ ounces) condensed chicken broth, undiluted
¾ cup milk
2 cups cubed cooked turkey
1 cup cooked peas*
1 cup cooked, sliced carrots*
* You can use a 16 oz can of mixed vegetables in place of the peas and carrots.
1 tube (10 ounces) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits, not flaky
In a 10-inch ovenproof skillet (like cast iron), add butter and sauté onion until tender over medium heat. Stir in flour, salt and pepper until well blended. Add broth and milk and bring to a boil. Stir for 2 minutes or until thickened and bubbling. Add the turkey, peas and carrots and heat through. Open refrigerated biscuits and separate. Gently place and arrange biscuits over the stew. Bake at 375° for 20-25 minutes or until biscuits are golden brown and puffy.
