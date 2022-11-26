32 corn tortillas (6 inches)
1 tablespoon vegetable oil, divided
1 medium onion, chopped
3 cups cubed cooked turkey
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) Mexican diced tomatoes, undrained
1 tablespoon chopped pickled jalapeno slices
1 envelope taco seasoning
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
3 cans (10 ounces each) green enchilada sauce
1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted
3 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese, divided
Optional: Sour cream, chopped tomato, chopped cilantro and additional pickled jalapeno slices
In skillet, sauté onion in remaining oil until tender. Stir in the turkey, tomatoes, jalapenos, taco seasoning, cumin, oregano and basil, heat through. Combine enchilada sauce and soup. Spread 1/2 cup mixture into each of two 13x9-in. baking dishes. Place 2 tablespoons turkey mixture down the center of each tortilla; top with 1 tablespoon cheese. Roll up and place seam side down in prepared dishes. Pour the remaining sauce over the top. Cover and bake at 350° for 25-30 minutes or until heated through. Uncover, sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Garnish with desired toppings.
