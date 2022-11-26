Ingredients
4 cups cooked turkey diced
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tsp Dijon mustard
2 1/2 tbsp lemon juice
1/2 cup dried cranberries
salt to taste, optional
black pepper to taste, optional
Add all ingredients except salt and pepper to a large bowl. Using a spatula, mix to evenly combine. Taste. And if needed, add salt and black pepper to taste. Just it another stir. Serve at room temperature or chilled. Enjoy!
