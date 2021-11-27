2 large bell peppers in any color that you like.
1 cup of cooked turkey
1 cup stuffing
1 cup mozzarella cheese
Preheat oven to 375 F. Cut the bell peppers in half lengthwise and remove and discard the seeds. Place the halved peppers on a large sheet pan and lightly season with salt and pepper. Roast the peppers for 15 minutes until softened. Meanwhile, in a large bowl add turkey, stuffing and half of the mozzarella cheese, stir well to mix all evenly. Fill up each roasted bell pepper with the turkey mixture and sprinkle remaining mozzarella cheese on top. Bake the assembled stuffed peppers for 25 minutes until the melted cheese turns golden brown. Let the stuffed peppers rest for 5 minutes before serving.
How to freeze: Store the cooked stuffed bell peppers in a freezer-safe airtight container with the cut side up for up to 3 months in the freezer. To reheat, allow the stuffed peppers to thaw overnight in the refrigerator. Then reheat in a 350F preheated oven until warmed through, about 10 minutes, or in a 350F air fryer for 5 minutes.
