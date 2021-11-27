1 tsp. salt, plus more for the pasta water
12 oz. bow-tie pasta
6 tbsp. salted butter
4 garlic cloves, minced
1 lb. white mushrooms, quartered
Black pepper, to taste
1/4 c. all-purpose flour
5 c. turkey or chicken broth, plus more if needed
8-ounce package cream cheese, cubed and softened
3 c. shredded or diced leftover roast turkey
10-ounce box frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
1 c. shredded Italian cheese blend
1/2 c. grated parmesan cheese
1/2 c. breadcrumbs
Preheat the oven to 350˚. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to the package directions for al dente. Drain. Meanwhile, melt 4 tablespoons butter in a large pot over medium heat. Stir in the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Throw in the mushrooms, then add 1 cup broth and ½ teaspoon salt; season with pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the liquid reduces by half, 10 to 12 minutes. Sprinkle the flour over the mixture, then stir to combine. Pour in the remaining broth and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring, until the sauce is thick, 10 to 12 minutes. Stir in the cream cheese until incorporated. Add the turkey, spinach, cheese blend and parmesan. Stir until combined; add the remaining ½ teaspoon salt and pepper to taste. Stir in the pasta. If the mixture is too thick, splash in ½ cup more broth. Pour the mixture into a large casserole dish and smooth the surface. Melt the remaining 2 tablespoons butter in the microwave. Mix with the breadcrumbs, then sprinkle on the casserole. Bake until bubbly, 20 to 25 minutes.
