6 ounces angel hair pasta
2 cups cooked turkey, cut up in medium dice
1 cup chopped celery
1/4 cup butter, divided
6 oz. mushrooms, sliced
1/2 cup flour
3 cups chicken/turkey broth
1 cup cream
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
1/2 cup breadcrumbs
Cook pasta according to package directions (al dente); drain. Saute celery in 2 tablespoons butter for 1 minute. Add sliced mushrooms; continue to saute about 3 minutes. Celery should be crisp tender. Remove vegetables from pan; set aside. Melt remainder of butter in pan. Add flour, stirring with a whisk to combine. Add broth slowly and heat to thicken, adding cream, salt and pepper. Add turkey and cooked vegetables to thickened sauce and combine with cooked pasta. Place in buttered casserole. Top with breadcrumbs. Bake at 325 degrees F for 30 minutes.
(0) comments
