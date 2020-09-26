Ingredients
4 tbsp. butter
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tbsp. tomato paste
1 lb. baby bella mushrooms, cleaned
1 c. cherry tomatoes, halved
3/4 c. heavy cream
1/4 c. freshly grated Parmesan
Kosher saltFreshly ground black pepper
Pinch crushed red pepper flakes
3 c. spinach
Thinly sliced basil, for garnish
Directions
- In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add garlic and tomato paste and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add mushrooms and tomatoes and cook until mushrooms are tender and tomatoes are starting to burst, 5 minutes.
- Add heavy cream and Parmesan and season with salt, pepper, and a pinch of red pepper flakes, then bring to a simmer. Add spinach and cook until sauce is thickened and spinach is wilted, 5 minutes.
- Garnish with basil before serving.
