1 Lb. Mild Italian Sausage (no casing)
1 Medium White Onion, Diced
4-5 Cloves Garlic, Chopped
2 Tbs. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 Large Tomatoes, Peeled & Diced
1 15-ounce Can White Beans, Drained
4 Cups Fresh Kale, Chopped
3/4 Cup Dry White Wine
4 Cups Chicken Stock
4 Cups Water
1 Tbs. Dried Parsley
2 Tsp. Salt
1 Tsp. Black Pepper
1/4 Tsp. Red Pepper Flakes
2 Bay Leaves
3-inch Chunk of Parmesan Rind
In a heavy bottom pot, add 1 Tbs. olive oil and brown sausage until cooked through and crumbly – about 8-10 minutes. Remove sausage with a slotted spoon and set aside.
Add 1 Tbs. olive oil and the diced onion. Cook 2-3 minutes until translucent and then add garlic. Cook for 1-2 minutes.
Add tomatoes and any juice to onions and garlic. Season with 1 Tsp. salt and cook for 5 minutes until tomatoes are soft and begin to break down.
Add white wine to the pan and use a wooden spoon to scrape up any brown bits on the bottom of the pan.
Add chicken stock, water, remaining salt, pepper, parsley, red pepper flakes and bay leaves. Bring to a simmer, about 5 minutes.
Stir the kale into the hot liquid and simmer for another 5-7 minutes. Kale will soften and turn bright green, then darken.
Add sausage back into the pot along with the white beans and Parmesan rind. Reduce heat and simmer on low for 30 minutes.
Serve immediately with a sprinkle of parmesan and/or croutons.
*For about an hour of work, you’ll get a rich broth and amazing flavors from this soup. Homemade stock and fresh tomatoes are best, but using canned for either still works really well. For a little kick, add double the red pepper flakes or use hot Italian sausage. The Parmesan rind is optional, but gives a rich nutty flavor to the broth. Now that we’re wrapping up summer, this recipe will serve you well through the fall months and on cold winter nights too.
