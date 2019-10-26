1 small package of vanilla pudding (instant)
1/4 c milk
1 large tub of whipped topping
1-2 pkg Twix Bites (or chopped larger Twix)
3-4 Granny Smith apples, diced
Caramel sauce, optional
Prepare the vanilla pudding according to the box instructions, only using 1/4 cup of milk. Immediately add the tub of whipped topping before it sets. Dice the Twix Bites into halves. Dice the Granny Smith apples. Mix all the ingredients together. Allow it to set in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. Optional: Drizzle with caramel sauce before serving it.
