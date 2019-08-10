4 cups all-purpose flour
3 cups sugar
2 cups butter, softened
1/2 cup milk
1/2 cup peach schnapps
6 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 1/2 cups diced fresh peaches
Preheat oven to 325°. Place flour, sugar, butter, milk, peach schnapps, eggs, and vanilla (in that order) in 4-qt. bowl of a heavy-duty electric stand mixer. Beat at low speed 1 minute, stopping to scrape down sides. Beat at medium speed 2 minutes. Stir in peaches. Pour into a greased and floured 10-inch (16-cup) tube pan. Bake at 325° for 1 hour and 30 minutes to 1 hour and 35 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack 20 minutes. Remove from pan to wire rack; cool completely (about 1 hour).
