Base Recipe
1 cup (8 oz) butter
(melted and cooled to
room temperature)
1 1/4 cups dark brown sugar
3/4 cup white sugar
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
Monster Cookies
1 1/3 cups rolled oats
2 cups peanut butter
2 Cups M&Ms
Classic Chocolate Chip
2 cups (12oz) bittersweet chocolate chunks
Oatmeal Raisin
1 1/3 cups rolled oats
1 to 2 cups raisins
Double Chocolate
1 1/3 cups cocoa powder
2/3 cup chocolate chips
Peanut Butter
1 1/2 cups peanut butter
2 cups peanuts, (chopped)
Chocolate Hazelnut
2 cups Nutella or chocolate spread
2 cups hazelnuts, (chopped)
S’more
2 cups mini marshmallows
1 cup graham crackers (crushed)
2 cups chocolate chips
Salted Caramel
56 caramel candies
(chopped rough)
1 teaspoon flaky sea salt
Birthday Cake
1/2 cup sprinkles
2 cups white chocolate chips
In a large bowl, add in the melted butter, both sugars, eggs and vanilla extract, and whisk together until combined. In a separate bowl, mix the flour, baking soda and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the wet and stir with a spatula to form your cookie dough. Using your hand, make a well in the center of the dough. Add in your choice of “add-ins”. Fold the cookie dough over itself to make sure the ad-ins are distributed throughout. Chill the dough for a minimum of 2 hours before scooping to avoid the cookies spreading while baking. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (185 degrees C). Scoop the cookie dough into about 24 cookies. Roughly shape the cookies into balls of dough before placing the cookies on a parchment-lined cookie sheet about 4 inches apart.
TIP: Do Not Flatten the cookies! Leave them to bake as a rounded scoop of dough. This will ensure your cookies don’t spread out too much.
Bake for roughly 12 minutes, or until you can still see it is doughy in the center but browning around the edge. Resist the urge to bake for longer as you will over-bake it and lose that gooey center. Let cool on the sheet for 5 minutes then enjoy. Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
Freezing the dough: the raw dough can be scooped and frozen for up to 6 weeks. Allow to sit at room temperature for 30 minutes before baking.
