Tomato Paste from tomato powder
Combine about one-part water to two parts powder, plus salt to taste. To replace a 6-oz. can of paste, mix 6 tablespoons powder with 1/2 cup water and 1/2 tsp salt.
Tomato Sauce from tomato powder
Combine approximately one-part powder to two parts water, plus salt to taste. To replace an 8-oz. can of sauce, mix 1/4 cup powder with 1/2 cup water.
Pizza Sauce from tomato powder
Combine about 1/2 cup powder with 1 1/2 cup water. Season to taste, and add your favorite Italian herbs like basil, thyme, & oregano.
Soup Thickener from tomato powder
Use tomato powder to thicken tomato-based soups and chili. Simply stir in some powder little by little until you reach the desired thickness.
