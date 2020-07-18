Preheat your oven to 375° F (190°C) and line a muffin tin with paper liners or grease and flour. In a bowl whisk oil, buttermilk, and both of the sugar until they are dissolved. Mix in the eggs and the vanilla extract until they are well incorporated. Separately, stir together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Mix the dry ingredients to the wet ones gradually until just combined, don’t over mix. Fold in the apples or the fruit of your choice. Divide the batter in the muffin tin, use a ice cream scoop or a ¼ cup measurement. For the crumble, mix the melted butter with the sugars, then add the flour, oats, and cinnamon. Mix it with a spoon or a fork if you want until crumble pieces form. Top the muffins with the crumble mixture evenly. Bake the muffins for 25 minutes or until a toothpick comes clean after inserted in the center of your muffins.
