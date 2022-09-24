2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
3 large carrots, chopped (about 1 cup)
1 red bell pepper, chopped
1 medium zucchini, chopped
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
¼ teaspoon salt
5 to 6 ounces baby spinach
2 cups (16 ounces) cottage cheese, divided
¼ teaspoon salt, to taste
ground black pepper, to taste
9 no-boil lasagna noodles
8 ounces (2 cups) grated mozzarella cheese
2 cups prepared marinara sauce
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.In a large skillet over medium heat, warm the olive oil. Once shimmering, add the carrots, bell pepper, zucchini, yellow onion, and salt. Cook, stirring every couple of minutes, until the veggies are golden on the edges, about 8 to 12 minutes.Add spinach a few handfuls at a time. Cook, stirring frequently, until the spinach has wilted. Repeat with remaining spinach and cook until all the spinach has wilted, about 3 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and set aside.Pour half of the cottage cheese (1 cup) into a food processor and blend it until smooth, about 1 minute. Transfer the mixture to large mixing bowl. Transfer the cooked veggies and spinach mixture to the bowl of the food processor. Pulse until they are more finely chopped (but not puréed!), stopping to scrape down the sides as necessary. Transfer the mixture to the bowl of whipped cottage cheese. Top with the remaining cottage cheese, then add 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon salt (to taste) and ground black pepper. Stir to combine. Spread ½ cup tomato sauce evenly over the bottom of a 9” by 9” baking dish. Layer 3 lasagna noodles on top (overlap their edges as necessary). Spread 1/3 of the cottage cheese mixture evenly over the noodles. Top with 1/2 cup tomato sauce, then sprinkle ½ cup shredded cheese on top. Repeat layering twice more, then top with all remaining cheese. Wrap a sheet foil around the top of the lasagna (don’t let it come into contact with the cheese). Bake, covered, for 18 minutes, then remove the cover, rotate the pan by 180° and continue cooking for about 10 to 12 more minutes, until the top is turning spotty brown. Remove from oven and let the lasagna cool for 15 to 20 minutes, so it has time to set and cool down to a reasonable temperature. Slice and serve.
CHANGE IT UP: Feel free to play around with the vegetables here. You’ll want to use about 3 cups chopped veggies total (excluding the onion). Mushrooms or butternut squash might be nice!
