Vegetable Scraps
Filtered Water
Herbs and Spices (Optional)
Grab a big pot or your slow cooker. Drop in all your scraps. Add some herbs, if not already included with your scraps. Pour cold water over everything until water just barely covers the veggies. Simmer uncovered in your pot, over medium heat, at least 1 hour, but preferably 2. If you don’t want to use your stove, you can use a slow cooker instead. Cook on low for 4-5 hours. Strain stock through a fine-mesh strainer; discard solids. Use stock immediately for recipes, refrigerate stock up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months. After I’ve drained my veggie stock - I toss the cooked veg into the compost!
