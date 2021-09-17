INGREDIENTS
FOR THE SOUP:
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 large yellow onion, finely chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 jalapeño, seeds removed, finely chopped
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
- 1 ½ teaspoons chile powder
- 2 chipotles in adobo, finely chopped
- 1 (28-ounce) can whole peeled tomatoes, drained and crushed
- 4 cups vegetable broth
- 2 cups corn kernels, fresh or frozen and thawed
FOR THE TORTILLAS AND ASSEMBLY:
- 2 cups vegetable oil
- 8 small corn tortillas, cut into 1/4-inch strips
- Kosher salt
- 1 avocado, pitted and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- ¾ cup crumbled queso fresco or shredded Cheddar or Monterey jack
- ¾ cup sour cream or crema
- ½ cup chopped cilantro
- ¼ red or yellow onion, finely chopped
- Lime wedges, for serving
PREPARATION
- Heat oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Add onion, garlic and jalapeño and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened and translucent, 5 to 8 minutes. Add chile powder and stir to coat. Cook a minute or two to toast the spices, then add chipotles and tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes start to caramelize a bit on the bottom of the pot, concentrating their flavor.
- Add vegetable broth, corn and 2 cups of water. Bring to a simmer and reduce heat to low. Simmer until flavors meld and broth tastes rich and flavorful, 15 to 20 minutes.
- Heat oil in a large cast-iron or stainless-steel skillet or heavy-bottomed pot. Bring oil to 375 degrees and working in batches, fry tortilla strips until light golden brown and crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt.
- Place about 3/4 of the tortilla strips into broth and stir to submerge and soften for a few minutes. Divide soup among bowls and top with avocado, cheese, sour cream, cilantro, onion and remaining fried tortilla strips. Serve lime alongside for squeezing.
