7 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
Salt
1 1/4 cups packed brown sugar
3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
Black pepper
2 pounds skin-on, bone-in chicken breasts
2 pounds skin-on, bone-in chicken legs and thighs
3 limes, cut into wedges
Create a garlic paste: Place the crushed garlic cloves on your cutting board and sprinkle 1 teaspoon salt over them. Wait a minute or so; you will notice moisture leaching from the garlic. Holding your knife blade almost parallel to the cutting board, scrape the blade over the chopped garlic. Repeat this motion a few times, until the garlic has formed a semisoft paste. (Alternatively, use a mortar and pestle.)
Marinate the chicken: In a large mixing bowl, combine the garlic paste, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, vegetable oil and 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper. Stir until the sugar has dissolved. Add the chicken, and toss until well coated with marinade. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or overnight.
Heat the grill to high (550 degrees), close the lid, and wait 15 minutes before continuing. Oil the grill grates with a vegetable oil-soaked paper towel held with a long pair of tongs.
If using chicken breasts, start them first: Place skin side down on the grill. With the heat on high and the lid open, grill for 10 minutes to crisp the skin and render some fat.
Lower the heat to medium-high (450 degrees), turn the chicken over, add the chicken thighs and legs, and close the lid. Cook for an additional 10 minutes before flipping the chicken a final time. Cook for 10 more minutes, or until the chicken is done. Remove to a platter, garnish with lime wedges, and serve.
Serves 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.