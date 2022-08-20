2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 clove garlic, minced
¼ teaspoon lemon zest
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary
½ teaspoon honey
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
3 tablespoons panko breadcrumbs
3 tablespoons finely chopped walnuts
1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 (1 pound) skinless salmon fillet, fresh or frozen
Olive oil cooking spray
Chopped fresh parsley and lemon wedges for garnish
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Combine mustard, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, rosemary, honey, salt and crushed red pepper in a small bowl. Combine panko, walnuts and oil in another small bowl.
Place salmon on the prepared baking sheet. Spread the mustard mixture over the fish and sprinkle with the panko mixture, pressing to adhere. Lightly coat with cooking spray.
Bake until the fish flakes easily with a fork, about 8 to 12 minutes, depending on thickness.
