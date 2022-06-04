INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups cubed watermelon, preferably chilled
- 1/3 cup blanco tequila
- 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice (from 1 to 2 limes)
- Ice
- Lime wheels, for garnish (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Place the 2 cups cubed watermelon in a blender and blend until smooth. Strain the juice through a fine-mesh strainer into a cocktail shaker.
- Add the 1/3 cup tequila and 2 tablespoons lime juice. Fill with ice and shake vigerously until well-chilled. Strain into ice-filled glasses and garnish each with a lime wheel, if desired.
