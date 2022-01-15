INGREDIENTS
2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced
1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced
8 large eggs
1/4 c. milk
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 c. shredded Monterey Jack, divided
12 pieces of deli ham
1 c. heavy cream
4 oz. cream cheese, cut into cubes
2 green onions, thinly sliced
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Add onion and bell peppers and cook until soft. Remove from skillet.
In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs and milk and season with salt and pepper. In a large nonstick skillet over medium-low heat, heat remaining tablespoon oil. Add eggs and cook, stirring with a rubber spatula until just set, but still a little wet, 3 minutes. Stir in ½ cup shredded Monterey. Remove from skillet.
Lay a slice of ham on a clean surface. Spoon some scrambled eggs on bottom half and top with peppers and onions, then roll up tightly. Place into a 9”-x-13” baking pan. Repeat with remaining ham and eggs.
In a medium pot over medium heat, bring heavy cream to a simmer. Add cream cheese and remaining 1 ½ cups Monterey. Stir until cheese is melted. Season with salt and pepper. Pour cheese sauce over roll ups and bake until ham is warmed through, 15 minutes.
Top with green onions to serve.
