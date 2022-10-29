½ chopped white onion

½ bunch chopped cilantro

¼ finely chopped green cabbage

Lemon or lime to taste

1 C. mozzarella or any melting cheese

Consommé

Chili oil

Tortillas

Pour small amount of chili oil into a shallow dish. Pour small amount of Consommé into a shallow dish. Dip tortilla in oil and/or consommé and place in a dry heated pan. Top with cheese, shredded beef, onion, cilantro and cabbage as desired. Add more oil if you want more spice. Fold in half or add another dipped tortilla on top. Cook until crisp on both sides.

