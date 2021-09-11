8 oz cool whip
15 oz pumpkin puree
1 box instant vanilla pudding 3.4 oz
A pinch of pumpkin spice cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and allspice
Serve with: vanilla wafers, sliced apples or graham crackers.
Mix together pumpkin, vanilla pudding (just the powder) and spices. 2. Fold in whipped cream and serve with your choice of cookie and/or apples to dip.
Nutrition Calories: 85kcal | Carbohydrates: 15g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 3g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 1mg | Sodium: 66mg | Potassium: 94mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 12g |
