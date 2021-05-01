- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 turkey breast skin on and brined
- Salt and pepper
- 1 cup turkey stock
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 6 tablespoons whiskey
- 1 tablespoon grated orange rind
- 2 tablespoons orange juice
- ½ teaspoon cayenne
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F.
- In an ovenproof skillet or Dutch oven, heat two tablespoons of butter over medium-high until it begins to bubble. Sprinkle the skin of the turkey breast with salt and pepper. Place the breast skin-side down into the butter, sprinkle the underside with salt and pepper, and let the skin brown for about 5 minutes. Turn it over and add the stock. Cover with foil or a lid and transfer to the oven.
- In a separate skillet, melt the 4 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Whisk in the honey until well incorporated. Add the whiskey along with the orange juice, orange rind and cayenne and whisk together. Set on low heat and let the mixture reduce by half. Turn off the heat and set aside.
- Once the turkey has cooked for 10 minutes, brush with half of the glaze and cover with the foil. 20 minutes later, brush the remaining glaze on, leave the foil off and increase the temperature to 400 degrees F. Cook for 15 - 20 minutes more, or until the internal temperature reads 140-150 degrees F.
- Remove the turkey from the oven. Cover with foil and let sit for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.
