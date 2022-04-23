Whisk together bourbon, pineapple juice, BBQ sauce, garlic, Worcestershire sauce and pepper. Pour over chicken and let marinate overnight in the refrigerator.
Remove chicken from marinade and grill for 12 to 15 minutes. Brush with additional BBQ sauce before removing from grill, if desired.
Can use the marinade on any cut of chicken. Make sure to cook the chicken until it reaches an internal temperature of 165ºF.
