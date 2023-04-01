2 bunches carrots, peeled and tops trimmed
1 red onion, peeled and cut into 8 wedges
3 tbsp. olive oil
2 tbsp. red wine vinegar
1 tbsp. ground cumin
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
3 tbsp. chopped fresh mint
Zest of 1 lemon
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. In a medium baking dish, toss the carrots with the onions. In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil with the red-wine vinegar, cumin, salt, and pepper to combine. Pour the mixture over the carrots and onions; toss gently to coat. Roast until the carrots and onions are tender and browning at the edges, 30 to 35 minutes. Garnish with mint and lemon zest. Serve warm.
