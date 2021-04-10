½ cup butter (room temperature)
1 cup sugar
½ tsp baking soda
¼ tsp salt
1 egg
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tbsp cocoa powder
2 cups all-purpose flour
½ cup buttermilk
Butter cream frosting for filling
In stand mixer turn on medium speed and beat butter for 30 seconds
Add in sugar, baking soda, salt, beat until well combined
Add in egg, vanilla, cocoa mix until just combined
Turn your stand mixer to medium low speed, add in flour and buttermilk alternatively
Preheat oven to 375°F, flour and grease whoopie pie mold
Scoop batter into pie mold, bake for 8-10 minutes or until edges are set
Cool completely before adding filling
