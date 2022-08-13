• 1 large egg
• 4 to 5 tablespoons ice water, divided
• 3/4 teaspoon white vinegar
• 2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
• 3/4 teaspoon salt
• 3/4 cup cold lard
• 1-1/4 cups sugar
• 6 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca
• 3 cups sliced fresh or frozen rhubarb, thawed
• 3 cups halved fresh strawberries
• 3 tablespoons butter
• 1 tablespoon 2% milk
• Coarse sugar
In a small bowl, whisk egg, 4 tablespoons ice water and vinegar until blended. In a large bowl, mix flour and salt; cut in lard until crumbly. Gradually add egg mixture, tossing with a fork, until dough holds together when pressed. If mixture is too dry, slowly add additional ice water, 1 teaspoon at a time, just until dough comes together. Divide dough in half. Shape each into a disk; wrap and refrigerate 1 hour or overnight. Preheat oven to 400°. In a large bowl, mix sugar and tapioca. Add rhubarb and strawberries; toss to coat evenly. Let stand 15 minutes. On a lightly floured surface, roll half the dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. pie plate. Trim crust even with rim. Add filling; dot with butter. Roll remaining dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle. Place over filling. Trim, seal and flute edge. Cut slits in top. Brush milk over top crust; sprinkle with coarse sugar. Place pie on a baking sheet; bake 20 minutes. Reduce oven setting to 350°. Bake 45-55 minutes longer or until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Cool pie on a wire rack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.