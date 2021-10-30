Milk Chocolate Fudge:
12 oz. bag milk chocolate chips
16 oz. can milk chocolate frosting
Line a 8x8 or 9x9 square baking pan with wax or parchment paper. (Smaller pans mean thicker fudge)
Combine the ingredients in a saucepan over low heat, melting and stirring them together until smooth.
Or, combine the ingredients in a microwave safe bowl heat 30 seconds at a time, melting and stirring them together until smooth.
Pour into baking pan and place pan in refrigerator to set quickly. Cut into desired serving size.
Other Flavor Combos:
Peanut Butter Fudge: 16 oz. Vanilla Frosting, 12 oz. peanut butter chips
Peppermint Fudge: 16 oz. Vanilla frosting, 12 oz. mint chips, 1/4 cup crushed peppermint candies
Chocolate Covered Cherry Fudge- 16 oz. chocolate frosting, 1 cup chocolate chips, 1 cup cherry chips
White Chocolate/Macadamia - 16 oz. Vanilla frosting, 12 oz. White Chocolate Chips, 1/2 cup chopped Macadamia Nuts
