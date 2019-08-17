1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 small onion, diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup white wine, optional
18 ounces boneless skinless chicken breasts
For the salad:
2/3 cup whole milk yogurt
1/4 cup mayonnaise
2 large shallots, minced
1/2 cup finely chopped fresh dill
1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
Freshly ground black pepper
Poach the chicken: Melt the butter over medium heat in a wide, shallow Dutch oven or sauté pan. Sauté the onion and garlic in the butter, then add the white wine,
if using, and the chicken breasts.
Add enough water to cover the chicken breasts by 1 inch. Bring to a boil. Cover and reduce the heat to a bare simmer. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until the chicken
is cooked through. Cool thoroughly.
Shred with two forks then chop the resulting shreds finely. You should have about 2 1/2 cups of shredded chicken.
Make the salad: Whisk together the yogurt and mayonnaise. Toss with the chicken. Mix in the shallots and dill. Taste and season with salt and pepper.
Refrigerate for at least an hour to let the flavors combine. The chicken salad will keep up to 3 days in the refrigerator.
Per serving, based on 6 servings.
Calories 229, Fat 12.5 g, Saturated 3.4 g, Carbs 7.5 g, Fiber 1.2 g, Sugars 3.9 g, Protein 21 g, Sodium 383.3 mg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.