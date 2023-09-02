4 zucchini, sliced into 24 thin pieces
1 – 16 oz. jar of roasted peppers
7 eggs
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
1/2 tsp. paprika
1/2 tsp. onion powder
1/4 c. grated parmigiano reggiano
Preheat oven to 350F. Grease one cupcake tray with nonstick spray. Drain the jar of peppers and cut into long thin slices. Overlap 2 pieces of zucchini, followed by 2 pieces of roasted peppers. Roll and place into a cupcake mold. Add eggs, salt, pepper, paprika, grated parmigiano reggiano to a large liquid measuring cup. Pour egg mixture into the center and around. Bake for 20 minutes or until the eggs have fully set and are cooked through.
