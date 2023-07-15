2 cups shredded zucchini
1 cup Panko breadcrumbs
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
1 large egg
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/2 teaspoon salt (or to taste)
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper (or to taste)
Use a box grater or food processor to shred the zucchini. In a large mixing bowl, combine shredded zucchini, breadcrumbs, Parmesan, egg, oil, garlic powder, paprika, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Mix well until evenly combined. Take 2 spoonfuls of the zucchini mixture at a time and shape into 1.5-inch balls. Set aside on a plate. Cook the zucchini bites in an air fryer or in the oven. To air fry: Place the zucchini balls in a single layer in the air fryer basket and spray with some cooking oil spray to keep them from sticking together. Cook at 350F for 13-15 minutes until golden brown. To bake: Bake in a 375F preheated oven for 15 minutes until golden brown. Serve immediately with your favorite dipping sauce, if desired.
