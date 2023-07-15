Cooking spray
1 large or 2 small zucchini (about 8 ounces)
1 to 2 medium lemons
3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon kosher salt
3/4 teaspoon baking powder
2 cups granulated sugar
1 cup vegetable oil
4 large eggs
1 cup finely chopped walnuts, toasted if desired (optional)
1/2 cup raisins, preferably golden (optional)
Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat the oven to 350°F. Coat 2 (9x5-inch) loaf pans with cooking spray and dust with flour; tap out any excess flour. Grate 1 large or 2 small zucchinis on the large holes of a box grater until you have 2 cups. Finely grate the zest of 1 to 2 medium lemons until you have 1 tablespoon zest. Place 3 cups all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, and 3/4 teaspoon baking powder in a medium bowl and whisk to combine. Place the lemon zest and 2 cups granulated sugar in a large bowl, then rub the sugar and zest together with your fingers until aromatic. Add 1 cup vegetable oil and 4 large eggs and whisk until combined. Add the zucchini and stir to combine. Add the flour mixture and stir until just combined. Add 1 cup chopped walnuts and 1/2 cup raisins if desired and stir until combined. Transfer to the loaf pans and smooth the top. Bake until golden brown and a tester inserted into the center of a loaf comes out clean, 55 to 60 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes before flipping out of the pan onto a wire rack and cooling completely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.