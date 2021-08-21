1 medium zucchini, diced
1 medium onion, chopped
1 can (4 ounces) mushroom stems and pieces, drained
1/4 cup chopped green pepper
1/2 cup butter, cubed
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
10 large eggs, lightly beaten
2 cups 4% cottage cheese
4 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
In a large skillet, saute the zucchini, onion, mushrooms and green pepper in butter until tender. Stir in the flour, baking powder and salt until blended.
In a large bowl, combine eggs and cottage cheese. Stir in vegetables and Monterey Jack cheese.
Transfer to a greased 2-1/2-qt. baking dish. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 35-45 minutes or until a thermometer reads 160°.
