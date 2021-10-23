Ingredients
- 4 cups shredded zucchini
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 (8.5 ounce) package dry corn muffin mix
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 8 ounces Cheddar cheese, shredded
Directions
- Step 1
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 2 quart casserole dish.
- Step 2
In a large bowl mix together the zucchini, onion, eggs, muffin mix, salt and pepper. Stir in 4 ounces of the cheese. Spread this mixture into a greased 2 quart casserole dish; top with remaining 4 ounces of cheese.
- Step 3
Bake in a preheated oven for 60 minutes.
