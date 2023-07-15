1 + 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 tablespoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 large egg, at room temperature
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1/2 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 cup zucchini, peeled and grated (about 1 medium zucchini)
Preheat oven to 375 F. Line 9 cups of a 12-tin muffin pan with cupcake liners, or spray with cooking spray. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together egg, vegetable oil, vanilla, and zucchini until combined. Add the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and fold until just combined, and no dry flour particles are visible. Do not overmix. The batter will be thick. Use a medium to large cookie scoop and divide batter evenly into the liners, filling them all the way to the top. Bake for 18-20 minutes, until the tops are golden brown, and a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow muffins to cool in the pan for 5 minutes, then transfer them to a wire rack to continue cooling.
