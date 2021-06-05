Ingredients
- 2 medium zucchini (about 1-1/2 pounds), shredded
- 2-1/2 teaspoons salt, divided
- 6 large eggs
- 2 medium ears sweet corn, husked
- 6 tablespoons butter
- 2 green onions, chopped
- 6 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1-1/4 cups 2% milk
- 1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese
Directions
- Place zucchini in a colander over a plate; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon salt and toss. Let stand 30 minutes. Rinse and drain well; blot dry with paper towels. Meanwhile, separate egg whites and yokes into separate bowls; let stand at room temperature 30 minutes. Grease a 2-1/2-qt. souffle dish; dust lightly with flour.
- Preheat oven to 350°. Place corn in a large saucepan; add water to cover. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook, covered, 3-5 minutes or until crisp-tender; drain. Cool slightly. Cut corn from cobs and place in a large bowl.
- In a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add green onions and zucchini; cook and stir until tender. Stir in flour, pepper and remaining salt until blended; gradually stir in milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until sauce is thickened. Add to corn; stir in cheese.
- Stir a small amount of hot zucchini mixture into egg yolks; return all to bowl, stirring constantly. Cool slightly.
- In a large bowl, beat egg whites on high speed until stiff but not dry. With a rubber spatula, gently stir a fourth of the egg whites into zucchini mixture. Fold in remaining egg whites. Transfer to prepared dish.
- Bake 45-50 minutes or until top is puffed and center appears set. Serve immediately.
