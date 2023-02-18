1 slice bacon
1 link Italian sausage, casing removed
1/4 cup chopped onions
1 clove garlic, minced
1/8 teaspoon chili powder
1 cup low sodium chicken broth
1 small russet potato, peeled and diced
1 cup fresh spinach
1/4 cup heavy cream
Cook the bacon in a 2-quart saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally until crisp, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate with a fork. Add the Italian sausage, onions, garlic and chili powder to the drippings and cook, breaking the sausage up with a spoon, until browned and no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Pour in chicken broth and add diced potatoes to the pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer to cook potatoes, 10-12 minutes. Add spinach and cook 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in cream. Pour into a bowl and top with crumbled bacon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.