1 lb ground spicy Italian sausage - (mild can be substituted)
8 slices bacon, diced - (divided)
1 medium yellow onion, peeled and diced
2 cloves garlic - minced
2 Tbsp flour - (cornstarch can be substituted)
32 oz chicken stock
4 large russet potatoes, peeled and diced into 1/2 inch pieces
1 cup heavy cream
1/2 bunch kale (a couple of handfuls) - de-stemmed and torn into bite sized pieces
Salt and pepper, - to taste
Pinch of red pepper flakes. - optional
Heat large skillet over medium high heat and brown sausage. Drain. Fry bacon and set aside to a plate. Add onion and minced garlic and cook slightly. Add sausage, onion and garlic to the bottom of slow cooker. Add peeled potatoes, cover with chicken stock and water (if necessary) to completely cover potatoes and sausage. Cover and cook on LOW for 5-6 hours or HIGH for 3-4 (potatoes should be soft) Before serving, whisk together heavy cream and cornstarch or flour until well mixed. Pour into slow cooker, add kale and stir to combine. Cover and cook on HIGH for 30 minutes until soup has thickened slightly. Taste, season according to your tastes, top with bacon, and serve.
