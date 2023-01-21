Ingredients:
4 slices turkey bacon
1 ½ pounds Italian chicken sausage
4 cups cauliflower (cutting florets in half is necessary)
½ cup scallions
4 cloves garlic
4 cups chicken stock
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
2 cups kale
1 ½ cup reduced-fat plain Greek yogurt
3 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
Directions:
In a large pot, cook the turkey bacon until crispy.
Drain any grease, set aside.
Add the sausage, breaking it apart as it cooks.
Once the sausage is browned and crumbled, remove sausage and drain of any grease leaving a Tbsp. to sauté the scallions, add to bacon.
Add the scallions to the pan; sauté until translucent, add garlic, sauté until fragrant. Add the bacon and sausage back into the pot.
Stir in the stock and cauliflower, season with salt and pepper and simmer for about 10 minutes or until cauliflower is tender.
Add kale and yogurt.
Bring to a simmer. (Not a boil).
Top with Parmesan cheese when serving.
Makes 4 servings:
Each serving provides: 1 lean 3 green 3 condiments
