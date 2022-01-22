1 tablespoon olive oil
20 ounces fully cooked sweet Italian sausage, sliced
8 slices of bacon, chopped
1 large onion, diced
3 garlic cloves, minced
salt and ground black pepper
16 ounces chicken broth
2 large russet potatoes, thinly sliced
2 cups chopped kale
2 teaspoons flour, mixed with enough water to make a paste
1 cup half-and-half
Parmesan cheese, for serving
1 teaspoon crushed red-pepper flakes, for serving
Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the sausage and cook on all sides until browned, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Cook the bacon until its crispy, about 3 minutes; transfer to a small bowl. Add the onion and garlic to the Dutch oven; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until softened and fragrant, about 4 minutes. Stir in 3 cups of water, the chicken broth, sausage, potatoes, kale and the flour mixture. Bring the soup to a boil and then reduce to a simmer. Stir in the half-and-half. Simmer until the soup is warmed through and the flavors are melded, 5 to 10 minutes. Serve topped with crispy bacon pieces, Parmesan and red-pepper flakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.