1 tablespoon olive oil

20 ounces fully cooked sweet Italian sausage, sliced

8 slices of bacon, chopped

1 large onion, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

salt and ground black pepper

16 ounces chicken broth

2 large russet potatoes, thinly sliced

2 cups chopped kale

2 teaspoons flour, mixed with enough water to make a paste

1 cup half-and-half

Parmesan cheese, for serving

1 teaspoon crushed red-pepper flakes, for serving

Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the sausage and cook on all sides until browned, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Cook the bacon until its crispy, about 3 minutes; transfer to a small bowl. Add the onion and garlic to the Dutch oven; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring frequently, until softened and fragrant, about 4 minutes. Stir in 3 cups of water, the chicken broth, sausage, potatoes, kale and the flour mixture. Bring the soup to a boil and then reduce to a simmer. Stir in the half-and-half. Simmer until the soup is warmed through and the flavors are melded, 5 to 10 minutes. Serve topped with crispy bacon pieces, Parmesan and red-pepper flakes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.