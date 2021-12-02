The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Hardin County increased again over the last week, marking the third consecutive week of growing case numbers.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that Hardin County recorded 49 new cases of the disease during the week of Nov. 24-30, an increase from the 42 new cases reported the previous week. Since March 2020, there have been 2,892 cases of the disease in Hardin County, 2,696 reported recoveries and 53 deaths. That leaves 143 known active cases of the disease in Hardin County as of Tuesday this week, an increase from 116 last week.
Hardin County’s 49 new cases qualify it as an area of high transmission of COVID-19, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. High transmission is 100 or more new cases of the virus per 100,000 population in a single week. In Hardin County, 49 cases is 290 per 100,000 population. In late July, the CDC issued new guidelines that recommend masks be work inside public places in areas of high transmission. In the 19 weeks since those guidelines were released, Hardin County has qualified as an area of high transmission for 17 weeks.
Hospitalizations across the state have been on the rise, and last weekend they reached a new high for the 2021 calendar year. As of Tuesday, the state was reporting 721 COVID-19 hospitalizations, up from 623 the week before. In the north central Iowa region there were 60 people hospitalized on Tuesday, an increase from 42 last week. It is unknown how many Hardin County residents are hospitalized; the state is no longer collecting or publishing the number of hospitalizations per county.
Hardin County’s vaccination rate remained virtually unchanged over the last week. As of Tuesday, 8,652 Hardin County residents – 51.3 percent of the total population – were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s an increase of just five people from the previous week. Prior to last week, the county had been averaging about 43 new fully-vaccinated people per week since mid-October. It’s unclear what caused the slow-down in vaccinations, but it is possible the Thanksgiving holiday decreased the number of vaccination appointments that were available. Of the county’s total population, 54.3 percent have received at least one dose of vaccine.
The discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus – called Omicron – has prompted reminders from public health officials for the public to get vaccinated and, if they qualify, to get a booster shot. On Monday, the CDC issued guidance that everyone age 18 and older should get a booster dose. “Although COVID-19 vaccination remains effective in preventing severe disease, recent data suggest vaccination becomes less effective over time, especially in people aged 65 and older and at preventing infection or milder illness with symptoms,” the CDC’s website states. Booster shots of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at pharmacies that are administering COVID-19 vaccines.
ZIP code data released
Within Hardin County, it was tiny New Providence that recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases adjusted for population. The ZIP code, which is home to fewer than 500 people, had three cases of the disease during the week of Nov. 19-26, according to data distributed by Hardin County Public Health. That equates to 621 cases per 100,000 population.
Elsewhere in the county, the Alden ZIP code recorded eight new cases, which is 485 per 100,000 population, and the Eldora area recorded 14 new cases, which is 441 per 100,000 population. The Iowa Fall ZIP code also recorded 14 new cases, which is 207 per 100,000 population.
(1) comment
Why am I not surprised? School districts refuse to protect students and staff and apparently no one cares. No one speaks out. Good grief. A sorry example of 'community'.
