Three additional Hardin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county case total to 84 people since March.
The three new cases were added to the state's coronavirus website between Tuesday evening and Thursday morning. Greenbelt Home Care/Hardin County Public Health reports that of the three new cases, two are in people age 0-17 and one is age 18-40.
Since June, there's been an increase in the percent of positive cases among young people. Statewide, 50 percent of the new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in June were in people age 18-40. In Hardin County, 54 percent of the total 84 cases are in people age 18-40, and 10 percent are age 0-17. Twenty-four percent of the county's cases have been in people age 41-60, 12 percent age 61-80, and 1 percent have been over the age of 80.
Gov. Kim Reynolds warned Iowans this week that just because they may not experience complications from COVID-19 if they were to become infected, doesn't mean they couldn't infect someone else who would become very ill.
"There’s a perception that because COVID is less serious for younger adults that an increase in positive cases among this age group isn’t an issue," Reynolds said during her weekly press conference on Tuesday. "But that perception is false. The consequences of COVID-19 continuing to spread among young adults increases the likelihood that the virus will continue to spread and then spread to others, including those who are most vulnerable. Our decisions matter. Protecting yourselves means you’re protecting your friends, your family members and your coworkers."
As of Thursday morning, 1,904 Hardin County residents had been tested for COVID-19. That's about 11.2 percent of the county's total population.
Of the 84 Hardin County residents who've tested positive for the disease, 50 are classified as having recovered. As of Tuesday, no Hardin County residents were hospitalized because of COVID-19. And while 739 Iowans have died of COVID-19, there are no Hardin County residents included in that total.
People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you're instructed to call your health care provider before going into the office. They will walk you through a series of questions and may ask you to report to a testing site. Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls is able to test for COVID-19, but patients should not show up at the hospital. Call the HFH COVID-19 phone number at 641-648-7113 first.
Iowans are also asked to complete a health assessment on the state's TestIowa website. The assessment will ask you to enter information about your health and workplace, and will then give you the option of scheduling a COVID-19 test at a drive-through TestIowa site.
Find more county, regional and state data on the state's coronavirus website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.