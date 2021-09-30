Transmission of COVID-19 in Hardin County remained high over the last week with 93 new cases. That pushed the number of active cases in the county higher, but it was a smaller increase than the previous two weeks, hinting that the coronavirus surge that began in early August may be ebbing.
The Iowa Department of Public Health releases county-level COVID-19 infection data on Wednesdays each week. This week’s data – for Sept. 21-28 – reported that a total of 2,538 Hardin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020. That’s an increase of 93 cases from last week. Of those 2,538 people, 2,070 are reported as having recovered, and 47 have died. That leaves 421 known active cases of the disease in Hardin County as of Tuesday, an increase from the 372 known active cases last week.
Despite the fewer new cases reported this week compared to last week, the county is still considered an area of high transmission. Guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that any county whose number of new cases in a seven-day period equates to 100 or more per 100,000 population is an area of high transmission. Between Sept. 21 and 28, Hardin County recorded 551 new cases per 100,000 population. People in counties of high transmission are advised to wear face masks inside public places, regardless of vaccination status.
Unlike the surge of COVID-19 cases last fall, which spread primarily among adults, this year’s surge – powered by the more contagious delta variant – has infected more children, many of whom do not yet qualify for the vaccine. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, of the 93 new Hardin County cases reported in the last week, the greatest share – 29 percent – were children age 0-17. Sixteen percent were age 30-39, and 14 percent were 40-49.
As of Tuesday, 8,263 Hardin County residents – about 49 percent of the total population – have been fully vaccinated. That’s an increase of 68 people in the last week, which indicates a slow-down in vaccinations. It’s the smallest number of new fully-vaccinated Hardin County residents since the week of Aug. 5-11. Of the Hardin County residents who are eligible to receive a vaccine - those age 12 and older - 56.5 percent are fully vaccinated.
The smaller number of new cases over the past week helped Hardin County move down in the ranking of transmission rates among Iowa’s 99 counties. Last week, Hardin County’s 137 new cases ranked it second for average cases per day, adjusted for population. This week’s 93 cases moved it to 17th, according to data collected from state and local public health agencies and published by The New York Times.
Overall, COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state were down this week, from 638 on Sept. 21, to 624 on Sept. 28. The state’s ICUs also had fewer COVID-19 patients, from 161 last week, to 157 this week, but the number of patients on ventilators increased, from 74 last week to 80 this week. County-level hospitalization data is released by the state on Thursdays. This story will be updated when that information is made available today.
