The Hardin County COVID-19 case count reached 44 on Monday morning, after the addition of two cases on Friday and two over the weekend.
Greenbelt Home Care/Hardin County Public Health reported new cases on Friday, Sunday and Monday. The ages of both Friday cases were 18-40. The Sunday case was age 0-17 and the patient reported Monday morning is age 41-60.
As has become a regular occurrence, the state's coronavirus website on Monday morning was showing an incorrect count of cases for Hardin County. Hardin County Public Health Coordinator Rocky Reents said the state is reporting a Dickinson County resident in the Hardin County count, raising the local case count to 45, when it should be 44. Reents said she's working with the state to get the error corrected.
There have been 11 new cases reported in Hardin County since last Monday, when the case count stood at 33. Last week, Hansen Family Hospital's Chief Nursing Officer Lori Krenos warned the public that COVID-19 is still a threat, it's still circulating in the community, and that precautions should be taken to prevent its spread. That includes staying home when ill, wearing a cloth face covering when out in public, maintaining six feet of distance from other people, and frequently washing your hands.
As of Monday morning, 983 Hardin County residents had been tested for COVID-19. That's one of 17 local residents, or about 5.8 percent of the county population.
Of the 44 Hardin County residents who have tested positive for the disease, the state is listing 12 as having recovered. There have been no local deaths, although statewide 652 Iowans have died from COVID-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever (100.4 or greater) and shortness of breath. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you're instructed to call your health care provider before going into the office. They will walk you through a series of questions and may ask you to report to a testing site. Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls is able to test for COVID-19, but patients should not show up at the hospital. Call the HFH COVID-19 phone number at 641-648-7113 first.
Iowans are also asked to complete a health assessment on the state's TestIowa website. The assessment will ask you to enter information about your health and workplace, and will then give you the option of scheduling a COVID-19 test at a drive-through TestIowa site.
Find more county, regional and state data on the state's coronavirus website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.