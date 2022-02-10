For the second week in a row, the number of new COVID-19 cases among Hardin County residents fell, continuing a trend that one public health official called the downside of the omicron variant surge.
According to data published by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday, Hardin County recorded 60 new cases of COVID-19 between Feb. 2 and 8. That’s a decrease from the previous week’s 105 new cases. In total, the state reports that there have been 3,998 cases of COVID-19 in Hardin County since March 2020. Of those, 3,278 people have reportedly recovered and 57 people have died of the disease. That leaves 663 known active infections as of Tuesday this week. But public health officials in Hardin County have warned that that number does not include people who’ve tested for the disease using at-home antigen tests because there’s no way to report those cases to local or state public health agencies.
The decrease in new cases has been swift over the last two weeks, and follows a surge that began in January and, at its height, exceeded all previous coronavirus infection surges. On a call with members of the press last week, Kelly Garcia, director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, said the department’s data indicate the latest surge reached its peak on Jan. 18, and the state is now on the downside of that peak.
This week’s update of the state’s coronavirus website will be the last. The website will be decommissioned next week when the governor’s pandemic disaster declaration expires at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 15. The Iowa Department of Public Health will shift its coronavirus reporting to mirror reports on influenza and other respiratory infections. Case numbers, deaths and vaccine data will still be available through the state, but information about hospitalizations and outbreaks at long term care facilities will only be available through the federal government.
Mirroring the infection rate, COVID-19 hospitalizations fell in Iowa last week. As of Tuesday, the state was reporting 617 people hospitalized in Iowa for treatment of COVID-19, down from 794. The unvaccinated accounted for about 55 percent of those hospitalized for COVID-19 in Iowa, and 65 percent of patients who are in ICUs across the state. It is unclear how many Hardin County residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 this week; the state stopped collecting and reporting that data in November.
Hardin County's COVID-19 vaccination rate, which was up slightly last week, dropped this week. A total of 9,182 Hardin County residents - about 54.4 percent of the total population - have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That's an increase of 25 people from last week. The previous week saw 43 people become fully vaccinated. Of the Hardin County residents who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine - those age 5 and older - 57.4 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. Statewide, 61.2 percent of eligible Iowans are fully vaccinated.
