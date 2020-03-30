Three elected Hardin County officials will not be challenged this summer and fall in the primary or general elections.
Auditor Jessica Lara, Supervisor BJ Hoffman and Sheriff Dave McDaniel are the only candidates who filed nomination paperwork with the County by last week's deadline.
Lara said her office will stress absentee ballots and only two polling sites will be open for the June 2 primary because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re going to try as hard as we can to stress that people vote only by absentee," Lara said. "(The State) is still requiring us to have a polling site open on June 2 for the primary.”
Lara said having two polling sites in Hardin County as opposed to the normal eight sites is called an Emergency Combination of Precincts. She said one site would most likely be at the Ellsworth Equestrian Center and the other will be set up at the courthouse in Eldora. The southern half of Hardin County is part of Iowa House District 49, while the northern half of the county is part of District 50, meaning at least on polling site is required by law.
