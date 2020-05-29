Primary elections don't usually draw a lot of attention in Hardin County. Two years ago, just about 1,900 people voted. In 2016, turnout was 813 voters. But this year's participation may set records, in large part because of COVID-19.
Next week's primary election will narrow the field of party candidates before November's general election. In Hardin County, none of the three county seats up for election are being contested. Supervisor BJ Hoffman and Sheriff Dave McDaniel - both Republicans - and Auditor Jessica Lara, who is not affiliated with a political party, are running unopposed.
But other elections - for state and national office - are contested.
On the Republican ballot, U.S. Rep. Steve King is being challenged by four fellow Republicans: Randy Feenstra, Steven Reeder, Bret Richards and Jeremy Taylor. Iowa Reps. Pat Grassley and Dave Deyoe - who represent the northern and southern halves of Hardin County, respectively, are not being challenged.
On the Democratic ballot, five people are seeking the nomination to oppose U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in November. They are Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield, Eddie Mauro and Cal Woods.
With so few races on this primary ballot - and no contested local races - turnout could have been as low as past primaries. But this year, amid the spread of COVID-19, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate sent absentee ballot request postcards to every registered voter in the state. And many voters responded by requesting ballots.
Hardin County Auditor Jessica Lara, who is commissioner of elections in the county, said her office received about 2,500 absentee ballot requests - far exceeding even in-person and absentee participation in recent past primaries.
In addition to absentee voting, in-person voting will also be available on Tuesday, June 2. But because of COVID-19, the number of polling locations has been reduced from the normal eight to just two.
"That was top-down guidance from the Secretary of State that auditors should combine polling places to minimize the number of locations open," Lara said.
Voters in Hardin County will be able to cast ballots at two locations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.:
- Northern Hardin County voters will vote at the Ellsworth Community College Ag and Renewable Energy Center, 709 Ellsworth Ave., Iowa Falls.
- Southern Hardin County voters will vote at County Emergency Operations Center, 1031 Edgington Ave., Eldora
And Lara said it's a good thing the county reduced polling places, because finding people to work those polls amid a global pandemic was difficult.
"It was really hard this time," Lara said. "I had to offer half shifts to everyone, and I like to have one person on each shift who's worked an election before."
Lara ended up with 16 polling site workers and seven people on the absentee board. Four people work each of two shifts at the two polling locations, and on each shift there are one or two people with previous election experience.
"I don't want to go in with all new people who've never handled elections before," she said. "Just to staff two locations I struggled."
People who choose to vote on Tuesday may wear a face mask, face shield or gloves to the polling location. Hand sanitizer will be available for use. As for the poll workers, Lara said they will not be required to wear a mask, but they may do so if they choose.
Voters may cast a ballot "curbside" on Tuesday. Call the auditor's office at 641-939-8108 to set up a curbside voting time, and you'll be able to stay in your vehicle. A poll worker will meet you at your car and walk through check-in steps before giving you a ballot.
Find more information about Tuesday's election on the Hardin County Auditor's website, or call the Auditor's Office at 641-939-8108.
