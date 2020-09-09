Nineteen Hardin County residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 over the last week, lifting the cumulative case total for the county to 249. Of those total cases, 63 are still considered active infections.
Greenbelt Home Care/Hardin County Public Health issues weekly reports on the number of COVID-19 cases in the county. Tuesday's report listed the ages of the 19 new cases:
- 1 person is age 0-17
- 3 people are age 18-40
- 3 people are age 41-60
- 9 people are age 61-80
- 3 people are age 80 or older
Before last week, the county had reported just one COVID-19 infection in a person age 80 and older. Over the last week that number increased by three. As has been the case in other parts of the state and country, infections in younger people - age 18-40 - have dominated the case reports. As of Tuesday, the total cumulative Hardin County case breakdown by age is as follows:
- 19% have been 0-17
- 40% have been 18-40
- 23% have been 41-60
- 16%, have been 61-80
- 2%, have been 80 or older
The state's coronavirus website is reporting that hospitalizations across the state have increased in recent weeks. On Wednesday, the website reported 322 Iowans currently hospitalized. One Hardin County resident is reportedly hospitalized for COVID-19.
One Hardin County resident has died of the disease.
According to the state's website, 3,194 Hardin County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 56 gave been antigen tests, a faster and potentially less accurate test. The state has continued to change the dates of COVID-19 tests reported on its website. The practice began in mid-August. Iowa Department of Public Health spokesperson Amy McCoy told the Times Citizen last week that when an Iowan is tested more than once, the latest result is used and the older result is removed. But an epidemiologist at the University of Iowa condemned that practice, saying it hinders medical and government officials' ability to go back and study whether mitigation strategies have slowed spread of the disease.
Find more data about state and county-level infection rates at coronavirus.iowa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.