Four new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Hardin County last week, marking a slight uptick from last week, but continuing the local and statewide trend of decreasing infections as vaccine rates increase.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 1,871 Hardin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020. That’s an increase of four from the same time last week. Of those 1,871 cases, 1,809 people are designated as having recovered, and 44 Hardin County residents have died of the disease. That leaves 18 currently active cases of COVID-19, a decrease from 19 last week. One Hardin County resident was hospitalized for COVID-19 as of last Thursday.
Testing for the disease fell further last week. State public health officials reported that a total of 225 Hardin County residents were tested for COVID-19 May 29-June 4. Testing fell sharply last week, from 598 total tests May 15-21, to 263 May 22-28.
Vaccine doses are still being administered to Hardin County residents, although demand has decreased significantly. According to the state, 7,074 Hardin County residents are fully vaccinated against the disease, an increase of 81 from one week ago. At the peak of vaccination administration in early April, 784 county residents became fully vaccinated in a single week. To date, just less than 42 percent of the Hardin County population has been fully vaccinated. An additional 483 people – about 2.8 percent – have received a first dose of the vaccine.
Vaccine doses – including those made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – are available at locations throughout the county. Hardin County Public Health has made them available through Medicap Pharmacy in Eldora. They are also available through the HyVee Pharmacy and Clinic Pharmacy in Iowa Falls, and NuCara Pharmacy in Ackley.
