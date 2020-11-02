Comparing COVID Cases by ZIP Code

Hardin County's ZIP codes are listed below in alphabetical order by town. Below each town/ZIP code is that area's total population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and that ZIP code's percent of the total Hardin County population. Below population is the total number of COVID-19 cases reported for that ZIP code since March, and the percent that number represents of the total number of Hardin County COVID-19 cases.

Ackley, 50601 Population: 2,639 (14.1%) COVID Cases: 86 (17.1%)

Alden, 50006 Population: 1,651 (8.8%) COVID Cases: 26 (5.2%)

Eldora, 50627 Population: 3,175 (17%) COVID Cases: 93 (18.5%)

Gifford, 50259 Population: No Censes Data Available COVID Cases: 2 (0.4%)

Hubbard, 50122 Population: 1,358 (7.3%) COVID Cases: 66 (13.1%)

Iowa Falls, 50126 Population: 6,754 (36.2%) COVID Cases: 159 (31.7%)

New Providence, 50206 Population: 483 (2.6%) COVID Cases: 7 (1.4%)

Radcliffe, 50230 Population: 1,050 (5.6%) COVID Cases: 22 (4.4%)

Steamboat Rock, 50672 Population: 581 (3.1%) COVID Cases: 19 (3.8%)

Union, 50258 Population: 975 (5.2%) COVID Cases: 22 (4.4%)



Source: Population from U.S. Census; COVID cases from Greenbelt Home Care/Hardin County Public Health as of Oct. 30, 2020.